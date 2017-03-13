UN chief warns women globally are suffering 'new assaults'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that women are suffering "new assaults on their safety and dignity" around the world, pointing to extremists subjugating women and governments curtailing women's freedoms and rolling back laws against domestic violence.

He told the Commission on the Status of Women on Monday that educating and empowering women is the best way to prevent "challenges that arise from violent extremism, human rights violations, xenophobia and other threats."