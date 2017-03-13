VP plans to visit Asia Pacific region next month

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence is planning a trip to the Asia Pacific next month following concerns among allies that the Trump administration will curtail U.S. engagement in the region.

A Pence official says the vice-president is expected to travel to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia in mid-April. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss pending travel plans.

Trump has already withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. That rejection raised concerns that the new administration would refocus U.S. efforts away from the region.