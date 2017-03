Afghan officials: Taliban cut off accused thief's hand, foot

KABUL — Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment under their interpretation of Islamic law by cutting off a suspected thief's hand and foot in public.

The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.

Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.

District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.