Alaska residents warned to give grumpy moose their space

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Confrontations between moose and Alaska residents are leading wildlife officials to warn people to give the animals some distance.

An agitated moose twice charged skiers in a lift line Saturday at Alyeska Resort, a downhill ski venue in the resort town of Girdwood. No one was hurt, but the moose was killed Sunday.

Another moose walked up behind a woman tending chickens Sunday in the city of Homer and started eating chicken food from a bucket she carried. When the woman turned, the startled moose kicked her in the head.

Department of Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle says moose get cranky this time of year.