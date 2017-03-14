News / World

Another Ohio morgue runs out of space amid opioid overdoses

The Stark County coroner has had to bring in a mobile cooling trailer to store additional bodies.

A man walks a street in East Liverpool, Ohio. The town, once prosperous on the profits of steel mills, is one of several in the state to be mired in hard times while also coping with a drug epidemic.

CANTON, Ohio — Another Ohio county has made use of a mobile cooling unit to store bodies because its morgue ran out of space, in part because of fatal drug overdoses.

WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2n4y9lT ) reports the Stark County coroner had to bring in a 20-foot cooling trailer over the weekend. Investigator Rick Walters says the office was at capacity with eight bodies, then got four more on Saturday and employed the trailer.

Such temporary morgue arrangements also have been used Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh), Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) and Summit counties in northeast Ohio. The coroner in Dayton has said his office sought help from a local funeral home to store bodies amid an increase in overdose deaths.

A spokeswoman says the Ohio Department of Health has several cooling units that local agencies can request to use.

