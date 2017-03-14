News / World

Argentine immigrant talks about her detention experience

JACKSON, Miss. — A young immigrant detained after speaking out in Mississippi is talking about her experience behind bars.

The Clarion Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2n5RR0F ) that 22-year-old Daniela Vargas was one of 70 women held in a Louisiana facility where she was barked and whistled at on arrival. It took days for her to summon the courage to take a shower. Then she made friends, only to see them deported.

Vargas was arrested after immigration agents detained her father and brother, all Argentine nationals who violated a visa waiver program when she was 7. She says she didn't think she'd be detained as well after speaking out at a press conference.

She says immigration agents asked about her mother's location. The paper says her father has been released, but her brother's status is uncertain.

