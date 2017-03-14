Balloon accidents in central Turkey injure 49 people

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says 49 people, mostly foreign tourists, were hurt when three hot air balloons made hard landings in strong winds in central Turkey.

The Dogan news agency says the balloons were carrying mostly European and Chinese tourists for rides over Turkey's Cappadocia region Tuesday when the winds suddenly picked up and forced some of the balloons to make emergency landings.

Nine of those hurt were being treated for fractured bones while the rest had minor injuries and were quickly released from hospitals, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Cappadocia is known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.