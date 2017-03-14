Berlin airport ground staff strike for 2nd consecutive day

BERLIN — Ground staff at Berlin's two airports are on strike for the second consecutive day in a wage dispute, again forcing the cancellation of most flights to and from the German capital.

The ver.di union, which is seeking improved pay for about 2,000 employees at several companies at the Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, called them out on strike from early Monday morning to 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Wednesday.

On Monday, 660 departures from the airports were cancelled and similar problems were expected Tuesday.