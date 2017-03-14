Boaty McBoatface is ready for its first Antarctic mission

Boaty McBoatface is heading out to join the fight against climate change.

The unmanned yellow submarine will depart for Antarctica aboard the RRS James Clark Ross on Friday, where the polar explorer will study the Orkney Passage, a 3,500-metre gap that extends north of the continent.

The Orkney Passage plays a critical role in regulating Earth’s climate by providing an avenue for “bottom water” to travel north into the wider ocean, where it supplies the depths with additional oxygen and redistributes heat energy. The dense, salty water has been detected as far north as the equator.

Scientists have been gathering evidence that the Antarctic bottom water is getting warmer, but they have not been able to determine why. Among the tools in Boaty's arsenal is a probe that can trace such differences in temperature.

“Our goal is to learn enough about these convoluted processes to represent them in models that scientists use to predict how our climate will evolve over the 21st century and beyond,” said lead researcher Dr. Alberto Naveira Garabato.

Boaty McBoatface – which is actually a single name for a trio of torpedo-shaped robots – came out on top when the U.K. government launched a public poll to find a new moniker for a new polar research ship.

In a defeat for democracy, the government declared that Boaty McBoatface was not a suitable name for a state-of-the art vessel. The ship was instead named in honour of environmentalist and Planet Earth host David Attenborough while the winning name was passed down to the mini submarine fleet.

Despite the moniker intervention, the U.K.’s National Oceanography Centre knows they have a winner on their hands with Boaty McBoatface. The organization has created a cartoon Boaty mascot and a life-size inflatable replica to help sell children on the importance of climate science.