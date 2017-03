SAO PAULO — Brazil's former president has appeared in court to deny allegations he was part of a plot to obstruct a massive corruption probe by keeping a former oil company executive from revealing what he knew.

News media websites in Brazil published Tuesday's testimony by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who told a federal court in Brasilia that he didn't even know Nestor Cervero, a former director of state oil company Petrobras.

Petrobras is at the centre of a wide-ranging investigation into kickbacks and inflated contracts at state companies. Cervero was convicted in connection with the probe and is co-operating with prosecutors.