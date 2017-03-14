Ex-member corrects, challenges Vatican over sex abuse board

VATICAN CITY — The clash between a former member of Pope Francis' sex abuse advisory board and the Vatican is heating up, as prominent Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins challenged a top Vatican cardinal over his claims that his office had co-operated with the commission.

In an open letter Tuesday, Collins pressed her case that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had ignored or scuttled proposals to protect children and care for abuse victims that had been approved by the pope.

Collins pointedly corrected Cardinal Gerhard Mueller's assertion that one of the congregation's staffers was a commission member, noting he had left in 2015.