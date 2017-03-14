Gaza father seeks Israeli apology for killing of 3 daughters

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian doctor has pleaded with Israel to apologize for killing three of his daughters and a niece in a 2009 shelling attack on his Gaza home.

Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, struggling to compose himself at a news conference on Tuesday, urged "officials who live in denial to take responsibility."

His loss was seared into the memory of many Israelis. On Jan. 16, 2009, during an Israel-Hamas war, Abuelaish phoned an Israeli journalist live on the air, moments after the deadly strike, to plead for help in evacuating the wounded.

In 2010, Abuelaish filed a civil suit, seeking an apology and compensation from Israel. A court hearing is set for Wednesday.