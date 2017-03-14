German authorities ban Islamic extremist group
BERLIN — Authorities in northern Germany have banned an organization that they say was a "hot spot" for Islamic extremists and searched a mosque that the group runs.
The state interior ministry in Lower Saxony on Tuesday announced a ban on the "German-speaking Islam Group Hildesheim," known by its German acronym DIK.
News agency dpa quoted Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as saying: "With the ban on the group, a hot spot of the radical Salafist scene in Germany has been dismantled."
Authorities suspect that Muslims were radicalized in the organization and motivated to take part in jihad.