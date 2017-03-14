German authorities ban Islamic extremist group

BERLIN — Authorities in northern Germany have banned an organization that they say was a "hot spot" for Islamic extremists and searched a mosque that the group runs.

The state interior ministry in Lower Saxony on Tuesday announced a ban on the "German-speaking Islam Group Hildesheim," known by its German acronym DIK.

The group, based in the city of Hildesheim, was long known as a centre for ultraconservative Muslims known as Salafists, and the mosque had been raided last year. Apartments also were searched Tuesday.

News agency dpa quoted Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as saying: "With the ban on the group, a hot spot of the radical Salafist scene in Germany has been dismantled."