Investigation into event linked to French candidate Macron
PARIS — French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected
Macron's name, however, isn't mentioned so far in the investigation.
The probe is related to a French event organized during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2016. Macron, economy minister at the time, took part in the event.
Business France, a French public agency in charge of promoting French companies abroad, is suspected of choosing French communications group Havas for organizing the event without seeking a bid.
The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday that a government body noticed irregularities in the way the event was organized. Prosecutors say "people likely to be involved so far are Business France and Havas (media group)."