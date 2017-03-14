Investigation into event linked to French candidate Macron

PARIS — French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected favouritism surrounding an event in Las Vegas promoted by presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron last year.

Macron's name, however, isn't mentioned so far in the investigation.

The probe is related to a French event organized during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2016. Macron, economy minister at the time, took part in the event.

Business France, a French public agency in charge of promoting French companies abroad, is suspected of choosing French communications group Havas for organizing the event without seeking a bid.