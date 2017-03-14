Israel's Netanyahu appears in court to press libel case

JERUSALEM — Benjamin Netanyahu has made a rare court appearance to press a libel suit against an Israeli journalist who claimed the prime minister's wife kicked the Israeli leader out of their car during a fight.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara were in court Tuesday for their lawsuit against Igal Sarna. Sarna writes for Yediot Ahronot, a major Israeli newspaper, but the case is over a Facebook post.

The Haaretz daily quoted the prime minister as saying that "everything Sarna said was a lie, it didn't happen." It says he told the court that "anyone who knows anything about motorcade security knows that something like that can't happen."

It quoted Sarna as saying he has sources to back up his claims.