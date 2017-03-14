Jordanian woman charged in US with 2001 Jerusalem bombing

WASHINGTON — A Jordanian woman has been charged in connection with a 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizza restaurant that killed 15 people and injured dozens of others.

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a criminal charge against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi for her role in the attack.

The FBI has added her to its list of Most Wanted Terrorists, and U.S. authorities say they're working to get custody of her.