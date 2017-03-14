Jury set to deliberate in meningitis outbreak that killed 64
BOSTON — A federal judge says he will allow a jury to deliberate in the case against a former top executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak in 2012 that killed 64 people.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2mm3hK9 ) that jurors are slated to start deliberating on Wednesday in the trial of Barry Cadden.
Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder and other
Prosecutors allege that the
Cadden's lawyers argued Monday that no "reasonable jury" could convict Cadden based on the evidence that was introduced in the trial.
