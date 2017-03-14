Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina are looking for whoever is responsible for racist and anti-gay graffiti at three buildings, including a library named for one of the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shootings.

Area news outlets report that workers found the graffiti when they arrived Monday morning.

The racist and anti-gay remarks were sprayed at three buildings, including the library named for Cynthia Hurd, one of nine people shot to death at Emanuel AME Church. Hurd had been manager of that library when she was killed. It was named for her after her death.

One of the statements sprayed on library property targeted black women specifically.

Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the shootings.