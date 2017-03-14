Libya's eastern parliament speaker says Russia offered aid

MOSCOW — The speaker of the parliament based in the eastern part of Libya says Russia has promised military assistance.

House of Representatives President Agila Saleh told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency Tuesday that authorities in the east have asked Moscow to help train army personnel and repair military equipment.

Saleh says that "we were promised assistance in the fight against terrorism."

In January, Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, a military chief allied with the parliament opposed to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, visited a Russian aircraft carrier off Libya's coast and had a call with the Russian defence minister.