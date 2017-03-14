Mexico: Houston woman drowns in canyon tour boat accident

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — Mexican authorities say an American woman has drowned in a boating accident on the famed Sumidero Canyon in the southern state of Chiapas.

A Civil Protection rescue official tells The Associated Press that the accident took place Tuesday afternoon when it was loaded with 40 Mexican and foreign tourists.

The person says the victim was identified from her U.S. passport as 56-year-old Leticia Ferrer Figueroa and that travellers accompanying her said she was from Houston. The rescuer was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said it was aware of the accident and was prepared to provide any necessary consular support.