Michigan students recite pi, sling pie, as teachers 'pied'

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — Students at a Detroit-area school celebrated pi by throwing a pie in the face of their favourite teacher.

Tuesday is March 14, or 3.14, which is the first three digits of pi. The infinitely long non-repeating number represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and is one of the most widely known mathematical constants.

Hamtramck Academy students marked Pi Day by tossing pies at the school's teachers and administrators.

Math teacher Alex Felton was one of the faculty members who got "pied." She said "even though it's whipped cream, you smell vanilla for the next two days."