Montenegro leader: Russia wants to destroy EU

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's former prime minister has called on the European Union to stop Russia's "destructive" influence in the Balkans following what the country says was a thwarted attempt to overthrow its pro-Western government.

Milo Djukanovic, who stepped down after the alleged pro-Russian plot in October to prevent the small Balkan country from joining NATO, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that Moscow "is waging a kind of war against Europe" and is threatening "the very existence of the European Union."

Montenegro's prosecutors have accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting the election-day coup attempt that included plans to kill Djukanovic.