Niger opposition leader sentenced in child trafficking case

NIAMEY, Niger — A court has sentenced a Niger opposition leader to one year in prison in absentia for involvement in a child trafficking scheme.

Hama Amadou and his wife, who also was sentenced Monday night, are in France. Amadou, a former national assembly member and ally of President Mahamadou Issoufou, ran as his opponent in elections last year. His lawyers call the trial politically motivated.

Amadou denies being involved in a trafficking ring.

His lawyers say they twice were denied requests for a postponement of the trial while Amadou is in France. He went there before the election for medical reasons.

Lawyer Souley Oumarou said Tuesday they will appeal.