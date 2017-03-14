NY Little Pony: City police wrangle tiny horses in the snow

NEW YORK — Two little ponies broke free from their New York City stables during the storm that's pounding the East Coast with snow, sleet, rain and wind.

An off-duty police officer saw the animals roaming the snowy streets of Staten Island and wrangled them using straps for towing vehicles. He tied the ponies to a lamppost and called for backup.

A police car arrived and the ponies — one sandy brown and one chocolate brown — were returned safely to their stables.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says the runaways are doing great.