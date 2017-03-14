Official says Pakistan promises nuclear arms responsibility

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani government official says his nuclear-capable country is committed to preventing non-nuclear states from gaining the technology that would enable them to start down the path to acquiring nuclear weapons.

Sartaj Aziz, adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, made the pledge at a multi-nation conference on non-proliferation in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan is signatory to the 13-year-old United Nations resolution aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

But Pakistan also has a sketchy history in this area, with the architect of its nuclear weapons program, Qadir Khan, accused of clandestinely giving North Korea nuclear weapons technology.