Police: Man hit undercover cop he thought was drug dealer

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a man thought an undercover officer in his neighbourhood was a drug dealer and attacked the detective after yelling at him to leave the area.

The Review (http://bit.ly/2n5r8RM ) in East Liverpool reports Talbert stopped his pickup truck Saturday next to a detective sitting in an unmarked car and screamed that he should leave the neighbourhood . Police say Talbert punched the detective in the face as he tried to get out of his car and continued struggling after being told he'd "just punched a cop."