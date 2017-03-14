Police: Man hit undercover cop he thought was drug dealer
A
A
Share via Email
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a man thought an undercover officer in his
Forty-five-year-old Don Talbert appeared Monday in East Liverpool Municipal Court, where he's charged with assault, resisting arrest and drunken driving. Court records don't indicate whether Talbert has an attorney.
The Review (http://bit.ly/2n5r8RM ) in East Liverpool reports Talbert stopped his pickup truck Saturday next to a detective sitting in an unmarked car and screamed that he should leave the
Police say a uniformed officer used a stun gun to subdue Talbert.
___
Information from: The Review, http://www.reviewonline.com