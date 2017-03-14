Polish European lawmaker suspended over sexist remarks

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament has suspended a Polish lawmaker for 10 days after he said during a debate that women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that Janusz Korwin-Mikke will be suspended from parliamentary activities for 10 days, forfeit lawmakers' daily subsistence allowance for 30 days and be banned from representing the legislature for a year.

During a March 1 debate on the gender pay gap Korwin-Mikke, a radical right-winger who leads a marginal party, said: "Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent."