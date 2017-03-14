Romania, Croatia support EU expansion in eastern Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Croatia and Romania's foreign ministers say they support the enlargement of the European Union in eastern Europe as a tool for regional stability.

Croatian Foreign Minister Davor Ivo Stier, on a visit to Bucharest, said the two countries agree on the need to "continue the support for enlargement policy of the EU," after talks on Tuesday with Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu.

The ministers also discussed Moldova, which signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014, and the situation in Ukraine.

Stier said Romania and Croatia, both NATO members, share "views about the eastern partnership and how to bring these countries (closer) to" Europe.