Sea lion stuck in California farmland canal evades rescue
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Officials have tried to rescue a young sea lion stuck in a canal that cuts through farmland and an inland California
Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli says an animal services official spotted the sea lion on Tuesday in the city of Vacaville, between San Francisco and Sacramento.
Rulli says 13 responders from the
It's unclear how the sea lion got into the canal. The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north.
Rulli says the mammal is fat and looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure.