The Latest: Blizzard warning in part of Vermont

The Latest on the nor'easter as it hits northern New England (all times local):

10 a.m.

Vermonters are bracing as the biggest snowstorm of the season bears down on the state, promising up to 20 inches of snow in some areas with strong gusty winds and whiteout conditions.

A blizzard warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday for western Vermont. A winter storm warning is in effect for the rest of the state.

Schools and businesses across the state are closed in anticipation of the storm, which was forecast to reach its peak intensity Tuesday afternoon and evening with snowfall rates of 2 inches an hour.

Most flights into and out of the Burlington International Airport were cancelled.

Vermont Emergency Management says people who must travel should slow down and prepared for reduced visibility

12:35 a.m.

The same storm that's expected to pummel New York City and Boston is also going to bring misery to northern New England.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a foot to 20 inches of snow across Maine and New Hampshire and most of Vermont. Meteorologist Chris Kimble says heavy snow and gusts of 30 to 35 mph prompted a blizzard warning for southwestern Maine and parts of New Hampshire.

The nor'easter arrives in the region Tuesday morning, and then gathers power. The worst will be over by Wednesday morning.