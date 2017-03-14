The Latest: Full subway service to resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday

NEW YORK — The Latest on the winter storm that sideswiped the New York City area (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says aboveground subway service and limited Metro-North service will be restored at 6 p.m. this evening.

Cuomo says Metro-North will resume limited hourly service until 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines.

The Hudson branch will run to Croton-Harmon only. The Harlem line runs to North White Plains and the New Haven line ends at Union Station tonight.

Full Metro-North service will resume Wednesday morning with a regular weekday schedule.

The Long Island Rail Road continues to operate on a normal schedule.

___

1:30 p.m.

Two little ponies broke free from their New York City stables during the storm that's pounding the East Coast with snow, sleet, rain and wind.

An off-duty police officer saw the animals roaming the snowy streets of Staten Island and wrangled them using straps for towing vehicles. He tied the ponies to a lamppost and called for backup.

A police car arrived and the ponies — one sandy brown and one chocolate brown — were returned safely to their stables.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says the runaways are doing great.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued thanks to "our cowboy officer."

___

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says National Guard members and snow-removal equipment are being moved upstate from the New York City area now that the storm has shifted.

Cuomo says that, so far, there've been no reports of significant coastal flooding or power outages in the metropolitan region.

The National Weather Service has cancelled its blizzard warning for the metropolitan New York City area. A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for a region that includes northern Westchester County. The new forecast calls for between 4 to 8 inches in New York City and 6 to 8 inches in southern Westchester County.

Parts of upstate New York could get 30 inches.

___

10 a.m.

The National Weather Service has cancelled its blizzard warning for the metropolitan New York City area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for a region that includes northern Westchester County. However, the new forecast calls for between 4 to 8 inches in New York City and 6 to 8 inches in southern Westchester County.

Meteorologist Joe Pollina says the storm tracked closer to the coast than expected. That introduced warmer air into the region, changing the snow into a "wintry mix" in the metropolitan area.

He says forecasters started noticing the change early Tuesday morning.

___

8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has cancelled its blizzard warning for the metropolitan New York City area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say snow could still fall 2 to 4 inches an hour at times.