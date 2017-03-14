The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending March 10:

Fiction

1. Silence Fallen by Patricia Briggs, narrated by Lorelei King (Penguin Audio)

2. The Shack by William Paul Young, narrated by Roger Mueller (Hachette Audio)

3. Rising Sun by Michael Crichton, narrated by MacLeod Andrews (Brilliance Audio)

4. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. SpecOps by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

6. Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyne, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

7. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

8. Leave Me by Gail Forman, narrated by Eva Kaminsky (Recorded Books)

9. An Abundance of Katherines by John Green, narrated by Jeff Woodman (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Suspicians of Mr. Whicher by Kate Summerscale, narrated by Simon Vance (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Nonfiction

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (Harper Audio)

2. Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Unknown Universe by Stuart Clark PhD, narrated by Stephen Hoye (Audible Studios)

4. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carngie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

9. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

10. You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)