Tillerson shuns all but conservative website on Asia tour

WASHINGTON — A reporter from a conservative-leaning website is the only media representative accompanying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his trip to Asia this week.

The website , the Independent Journal Review, said late Tuesday that IJR reporter Erin McPike is the lone journalist travelling with Tillerson on his tour to Japan, South Korea and China. The State Department confirmed the account. The trip is taking place amid escalating tensions with North Korea.

The department had said that Tillerson would not take journalists with him as he was travelling on a small plane. However, it said accommodations would be made for those who travelled commercially. A number of Washington-based correspondents will meet up with Tillerson at his stops in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing. On his first two trips as secretary of state, Tillerson travelled with a small number of "pool" reporters who provided information about his events to a broader group. McPike, the IJR reporter, is travelling unilaterally and is not a pool reporter.

Multiple reporters from numerous global, national and regional news organizations have travelled with the secretary of state for nearly 50 years under administrations of both political parties, which believed their presence contributed to informing American taxpayers and foreign governments and publics about U.S. foreign policy.