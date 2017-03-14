Top EU diplomat unveils Syria plan

BRUSSELS — The European Union's top diplomat has unveiled a plan to help war-torn Syria seal a peaceful end to fighting, improve stability and rebuild once a real political transition is happening.

Foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday that "there is much the European Union is ready to do," using its aid and reconstruction might plus diplomatic efforts among Syria's neighbours .

Mogherini said she hopes peace talks in Kazakhstan combined with the EU's clout could spark meetings between Syria's political parties in Geneva under UN auspices.

The bloc would step up contributions once a lasting political process is underway.