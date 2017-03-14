US: Colombia coca production surges to record levels
PUERTO BELLO, Colombia — Coca production in Colombia has surged to levels unseen in two decades of U.S. eradication efforts.
A new White House report released Tuesday shows an 18
U.S. officials attribute the skyrocketing coca production to a combination of culprits, including an end to aerial fumigation in 2014 and implementation of a peace agreement with rebels that provides subsidies to coca growers who agree to plant alternative crops.
Production of the leaf began rising in 2013 after years of decline.