Another sharp drop for oil prices pulls stock indexes lower

NEW YORK — Stocks around the world pulled back Tuesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve, which is beginning a two-day policy meeting on interest rates. Another sharp drop in the price of oil pulled energy stocks to some of the biggest losses in the market. Stocks of smaller companies also took big hits.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.5
Four stocks fell on the New York Stock Exchange for every one that rose.
ENERGY SLUMP: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 fell 1.8
The price of crude oil has been slumping since late last month, when it was at nearly $55 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was trading at $47.51 a barrel Tuesday, down 87 cents, or 1.8
SMALL STOCK PAIN: Smaller companies also sank more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks lost 1.2
Smaller stocks have been some of the biggest winners since November's election on expectations that President Trump's "America-first" policies will help the domestic economy, perhaps at the expense of foreign trade. Smaller companies tend to get much more of their revenue from U.S. customers than the huge multinational companies in the S&P 500.
A survey released Tuesday showed that optimism among small businesses dipped modestly in February, though it still remains well above where it was before the election.
FED MEETING: When the Fed finishes its meeting on Wednesday, most economists expect it to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. It would be only the third increase since the Fed slashed rates to a record of nearly zero in 2008 during the financial crisis.
What investors are likely more interested to hear is what Fed Chair Janet Yellen says about the pace of future increases. The job market, stock prices and optimism among shoppers have all picked up momentum in recent months, which raises expectations for more increases. Inflation had also been on the upswing, which should also lead to higher rates.
But the recent decline in energy prices may undercut the likelihood of future rate increases. Inflation on the wholesale level rose 0.3
ACKMAN OUT: Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell $1.31, or 10.8
HEALTH IMPACT: Health care stocks held relatively steady overall amid increased expectations that the Republican proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act is unlikely to pass in its current form. The sector was down 0.4
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said late Monday that the Republican proposal would result in 24 million more uninsured people over a decade, while trimming the federal deficit by $337 billion.
CURRENCIES: The pound fell against the dollar after Parliament gave its prime minister the authority to divorce Britain from the European Union. Scotland's first minister, meanwhile, called for a referendum to break free of the United Kingdom.
The pound fell to $1.2142 from $1.2231 late Monday. The euro fell to $1.0639 from $1.0660, and the dollar dipped to 114.64 Japanese yen from 114.77 yen.
YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.59 from 2.63
COMMODITIES: Gold rose $3.20 to $1,206.30 per ounce, silver rose 4 cents to $17.01 per ounce and copper was virtually flat at $2.62 per pound.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, Germany's DAX index fell 0.2
