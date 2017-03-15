11 bikers sue over arrests after 2015 Texas bar shootout

WACO, Texas — Eleven bikers have filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging their civil rights were violated when they were arrested after the 2015 shootout at a Central Texas restaurant.

In their lawsuit, the 11 contend they were arrested without cause after the shootout that killed nine people at the Twin Peaks restaurant and bar in Waco.

The Waco Tribune-Herald (http://bit.ly/2mPMDF8) reports the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from defendants McLennan County and the city of Waco, former Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman, Detective Manuel Chavez, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and other unidentified government employees.

This is the second lawsuit to be filed over the shootout arrests. Last week, Morgan English sued county and city officials, alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.

