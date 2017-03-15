3 dead, 1 missing in Austrian Alps avalanche, report says

BERLIN — The Austria Press Agency says that three mountain climbers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps and authorities are trying to locate a man still missing.

The report, citing police, says that the climbers had been part of an eight-person group when the avalanche hit at about 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EDT) Wednesday.

Four of them were able to free themselves from the snow on their own and alerted rescue crews.