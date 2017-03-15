4 convicted of forming German far-right terrorist group

BERLIN — Four people have been found guilty of forming a far-right terrorist group in Germany with the plan to bomb refugee homes.

A Munich court on Wednesday sentenced the members of the so-called Oldschool Society all to prison terms.

The head of the group, 58-year-old Andreas H., from the southern city of Augsburg, was sentenced to four and a half years.

Deputy leader Markus W., 41, received five years and his girlfriend, Denise G., 24, received three years and 10 months. Both are from the eastern state of Saxony.

Group spokesman, Olaf G. from the western city of Bochum, was sentenced to three years.

Last names were withheld in line with German privacy rules.

When p