67 paintings stolen in 2014 seized in Austria

BERLIN — The European police agency says that 67 stolen paintings have been recovered from an apartment in Vienna more than two years after they were stolen from a villa in a suburb of the Austrian capital.

Europol said in a statement Wednesday that the paintings, worth approximately 2.5 million euros ($2.65 million) and including works by Oskar Kokoschka and Carl Moll, were seized in co-operation with Austria's state and federal criminal police offices.

Viennese police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said it's believed "that an internationally operating gang from eastern Europe" was behind the heist in 2014, the Austria Press Agency reported.