Attorney: 5 with IS ties plead not guilty to killing guards
A
A
Share via Email
AMMAN, Jordan — A
The trial opened Wednesday in Jordan's state security court. If convicted, the defendants could face the death penalty.
The June 2016 attack was launched from near Rukban, a makeshift camp for tens of thousands of displaced Syrians on the border with Jordan. A car bomb drove at high speed into a Jordanian military installation, killing the troops.
It was not clear how the defendants were brought from Syrian soil to Jordan.