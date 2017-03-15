Bangladeshi influx nearly doubles Italy's migrant arrivals

The European Union's Frontex border patrol agency said Wednesday that there were 10,900 detections of illegal border crossings into the European Union at the three main border crossings — some 9,000 from the central Mediterranean route, with the rest from the Greek islands and the western Balkans. That's less than a 10th of the figure from the same period last year, but 46 per cent higher than in January because of the unusually busy Libya-Italy route.