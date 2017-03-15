Body of Irish woman found in Indian beach state: 1 arrested

NEW DELHI — Police in the western Indian beach state of Goa say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of an Irish tourist.

Police superintendent Sammy Tavares says a local criminal was arrested Wednesday and was being questioned about the death of Danielle McLaughlin whose body was found near Canacona village of the state a day earlier.

Tavares says McLaughlin's body was found lying in an isolated part of the beach by a farmer early Tuesday.

Police were waiting for the results of an autopsy conducted on the body and had informed McLaughlin's family in County Donegal in Ireland.