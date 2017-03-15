Ethiopia starts 3 days of mourning after deadly landslide
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopians have started observing three days of national mourning after a deadly landslide in which scores were killed.
The death toll is at least 72 following the collapse on Saturday of a mountain of garbage in a landfill outside Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
Many victims were women and children trapped when makeshift mud-and-stick homes inside the Koshe landfill were buried in debris.
It was not clear how the collapse occurred.