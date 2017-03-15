Fundraising campaign launched to preserve JFK's sailboat
BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation has launched a public campaign to raise funds to help preserve the former president's beloved wooden sailboat.
The goal of the GoFundMe campaign launched Wednesday is to raise $25,000 for maintenance of the Victura, purchased when Kennedy was 15.
Since 1980, the vessel has been displayed six months of the year outside the presidential library in Boston, where it endures a constant assault from the elements.
Every year it needs about 100 hours of preservation work, including sanding, paint and varnish touchups.
The fundraising campaign was started as part of a yearlong series of events to mark the 100th anniversary of Kennedy's birth.