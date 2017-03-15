German court convicts man for smuggling drugs in wheelchair

BERLIN — A Dutch citizen has been sentenced in Germany to 5 1/2 years in prison for smuggling multiple kilograms (pounds) of cocaine inside his wheelchair from the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

A state court in Duesseldorf on Wednesday convicted the 57-year-old of importing drugs and assisting drug dealing.

The dpa news agency reports that customs officials found 11.2 kilograms (24.7 pounds) of cocaine worth 750,000 euros ($798,000) hidden inside the batteries of his wheelchair during a check at Duesseldorf airport in October.

During the trial, the Curacao-born man initially denied knowing there was cocaine in his wheelchair. He later acknowledged smuggling the drugs under pressure, saying traffickers had threatened to harm his daughter in Curacao.