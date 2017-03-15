Group: Ugandan forces recently killed scores, including kids

KAMPALA, Uganda — Human Rights Watch says over 155 people died last November in deadly encounters between Ugandan forces and people loyal to a tribal king who has since been charged with treason.

The group said in a statement Wednesday that some children were killed and called for an investigation by international experts into the killings, which followed tensions between President Yoweri Museveni's government and the leader of a tiny mountain ceremonial kingdom known as the Rwenzururu.

The government charges that the traditional king, Charles Wesley Mumbere, led armed tribesmen who threatened state security in a series of violent encounters near Uganda's border with Congo.