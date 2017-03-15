Iranian news agency: 2 nationals charged with spying

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official news agency is reporting that authorities have detained two Iranian nationals and charged them with spying.

The Wednesday report by IRNA said the two had "espionage devices" while pretending they were on a tourist visit to Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf. It is the largest in a three-island cluster controlled by Iran but also claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

The report said there would be further investigation but did not elaborate.

Iran occasionally announces the arrest of spies without further reporting their fates.