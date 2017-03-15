Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones

WASHINGTON — While shamrocks and smiles typically define the Irish prime minister's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House, with President Donald Trump the celebration could turn more serious.

Taioseach Enda Kenny has signalled that he will use the meeting —scheduled on Thursday, one day before St. Patrick's Day — to talk about Brexit and Trump's immigration policies.

Kenny labelled Trump "dangerous" during the campaign, but says it is important to keep the standing date despite calls from some critics for him to cancel.