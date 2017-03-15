Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones
WASHINGTON — While shamrocks and smiles typically define the Irish prime minister's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House, with President Donald Trump the celebration could turn more serious.
Kenny labelled Trump "dangerous" during the campaign, but says it is important to keep the standing date despite calls from some critics for him to cancel.
The St. Patrick's Day White House get-together dates back to the 1950s and has become an important standing engagement for Ireland, which has strong emotional and ancestral ties to the United States.