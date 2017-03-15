Kosovo's Serb minister accused with abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania — Kosovo prosecutors have brought abuse of office charges against an ethnic Serb government minister and two associates.

They said in a statement Wednesday that Minister for Communities and Return Dalibor Jevtic and two associates allegedly authorized the use of a public vehicle by a private company, a radio station in a Serb-populated area of the country.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

The defendants have not commented on the charges.

A Kosovo cabinet official says Prime Minister Isa Mustafa always has released from duty ministers who are under criminal investigation "to let justice do its job independently."